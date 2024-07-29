Thousands of devotees flock to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to observe "Shrawan Sombar"

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 29 : Thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to observe "Shrawan Sombar" or Monday of the Nepali month Shrawan dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The month of Shrawan is considered to be sacred by Hindu devotees and is dedicated to Lord Shiva when the females keep fast adorning green, yellow, and red bangles and beads.

During this month, especially on Mondays, devotees, despite their ages and sexes, go to the Shiva temple to worship the Lord. It is believed that an unmarried girl keeping fast every Monday of the month shall get the husband of her choice. The married women, however, keep the fast for the good health and prosperity of their husbands, and family members.

"I came to Pashupatinath in the early morning and stood in line to enter the temple for about half an hour. Today we worship lord Shiva wholeheartedly praying for the well-being and good health of our husband, children, and other family members. We also undergo fasting on Monday of Shrawan, this year there are only four Mondays on Shrawan, in the previous year there used to be five Mondays within Shrawan. While worshipping Lord Shiva we offer cannabis, dhaturo along with milk to make Lord Shiva happy as it is his favourite thing. We pray for the fulfilment of our wishes and well-being of the children as well as the long life of husband," Suhana Karki, a devotee told ANI.

In the month of Shrawan, unmarried females keep fasts and take part in the procession praying for a good husband while married females fast for the longevity of their husbands and the wellness of family members.

As per the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and lord Shiva will shower fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him and pay homage after taking an early morning shower on the first Monday of the month of Shrawan.

Enlisted as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, Pashupati Temple has high importance for the followers of the Hindu Religion as Lord Shiva is regarded as the creator, destructor, and preserver of the world.

Apart from its religious importance the Pashupatinath Temple is also regarded as the saviour of Nepal in times of difficulties.

A large number of pilgrims from India and other countries come to Pashupatinath once in their lives. Apart from Pashupati other Shiva Temples or Shivalayas in the capital Kathmandu also witnessed a surge of devotees on the day devoted to Lord Shiva.

