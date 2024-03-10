Thousands of devotees throng Ubon Ratchathani, pay respect to Lord Buddha's relics

Ubon Ratchathani [Thailand], March 10 : Thousands of devotees paid respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples at Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, on Sunday.

A solemn ceremony was held in the presence of dignitaries and venerable monks, where the devotees witnessed a vibrant procession with the sacred relics.

The Indian embassy in Thailand shared on social media X, "The holy relics of Lord Buddha & his two disciples are enshrined at Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani today at a solemn ceremony held in the presence of dignitaries and venerable monks. Thousands of devotees pay their respects & witness in a vibrant procession with the sacred relics."

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples, which were at an exposition in Thailand, reached the city of Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday.

"The sacred relics of Lord Buddha and disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana reach Ubon Ratchathani, a city in northeast Thailand. These relics remain enshrined at Wat Maha Wanaram from 10 to 13 March," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

Prior to this, the sacred relics were in the city of Chiang Mai, where thousands of devotees gathered to pay homage.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Thailand appreciated the continuous support of Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his government during the ongoing exposition and said that this would further deepen ties between the people of the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the profound spiritual connection between India and Thailand as nearly a million devotees gathered in Bangkok from February 23 to March 3, to pay homage to the holy relics.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand, were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace grounds during its stay in Bangkok.

After the exposition in the cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai, the relics will be in Ubon Ratchathani from March 9-13. This will be followed by an exhibition in Krabi from March 14-18.

The holy relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand.

