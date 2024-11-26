Thousands of Pakistanis march into Islamabad on PTI's Protest Call

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 26 : Pakistanis in large numbers are marching towards the capital city of Islamabad in response to the protest call issued by the party of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a post on X, PTI shared that "Thousands and thousands of Pakistanis are peacefully marching in Islamabad."

PTI noted that the demands of the rallying citizens include three agendas.

These are, "Revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of the Constitution, return of the stolen mandate, release of political prisoners".

Thousands and thousands of Pakistanis are peacefully marching in Islamabad. Their demands are:

Revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of the Constitution

Return of the stolen mandate

Release of political prisoners

Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan & Uzma Khan have reached Islamabad, where hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are converging to demand release of political prisoners, restoration of stolen mandate, upholding of the law & constitution, and an end to the fascist reign of terror… pic.twitter.com/NlYJDLjBJc— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2024

As per Dawn, the protest was originally scheduled to be staged on November 24, but the convoys took a breather the previous night. PTI leaders said they were in "no hurry" to reach the federal capital for their "do or die" protest, as workers and supporters from across the country attempted to defy arrests, baton charges and tear gas to participate in the agitation.

Dawn reported that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week ruled that PTI's planned protest was unlawful and directed the federal government to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in Islamabad while ensuring public life was not disrupted.

The Pakistan Punjab government extended the imposition of Section 144 across the province for three more days, until Thursday. Dawn noted that the provincial government had originally imposed Section 144 from Saturday to Monday (today) due to the "law and order situation" in the province. It was also reported that the Islamabad administration issued a notification on Tuesday about all public and private educational institutions remaining closed.

Senior leaders from the PTI are on their way and some have already entered into Pakistan ahead of the protests.

These include the sisters of Imran Khan, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

The details were shared on X by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan & Uzma Khan have reached Islamabad, where hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are converging to demand the release of political prisoners, restoration of stolen mandate, upholding of the law & constitution, and an end to the fascist reign of terror by the illegitimate, authoritarian, military-backed regime", the post by PTI noted on X.

Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan & Uzma Khan have reached Islamabad, where hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are converging to demand release of political prisoners, restoration of stolen mandate, upholding of the law & constitution, and an end to the fascist reign of terror… pic.twitter.com/NlYJDLjBJc— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2024

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been detained for over 470 days now, PTI noted.

On Monday, Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi demanded her husband's release as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's convoys moved toward the capital, Islamabad in the wake of 'Final Call' protests, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Imran Khan, has launched a nationwide protest, demanding the release of its leader.

As per Dawn, Bushra Bibi told the supporters that the march would not end till Khan was freed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor