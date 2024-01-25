Thousands rally in Israel, calling for hostage release deal

Jerusalem, Jan 25 Thousands of Israeli women took to the streets across the country, urging their government to sign a ceasefire deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

In Tel Aviv, protesters on Wednesday wearing white temporarily blocked Israel's main freeway, the Ayalon Highway. They held red signs reading, "Stop the bloodshed!" and "Deal now!", Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have united to break the silence," the organizers said in a statement. "We take to the streets to choose life before anything else."

Israel and Hamas have recently resumed Qatari-brokered negotiations for a ceasefire deal to end the bloody war that started on October 7, 2023. However, significant gaps still exist. More than 100 hostages are currently held in Gaza by Hamas and other militant groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor