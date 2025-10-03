Thousands turn up to attend funeral of people killed in PoJK protests

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 3 : Thousands of people turned up on Thursday for the funeral of those killed during days of violent protests in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Visuals showed people gathering in large numbers to attend the funeral procession and prayers.

Protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) continued for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday, spreading across the region after three young men were allegedly martyred by Pakistani forces. Their funeral prayers in Muzaffarabad drew thousands of people, further intensifying public anger.

The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), centre around a 38-point charter of demands, including political reforms, subsidised wheat flour, reduced electricity tariffs, free education and health facilities, and the end of perks for government officials.

Muzaffarabad has become the epicentre of the agitation, which has spread to multiple districts of PoJK. Shops, markets and transport services have been shut down, bringing life to a standstill.

PTI leader Syeda Zahra in a post on X on Friday said, "The tsunami of Kashmir will hit Muzaffar today" .

Zahra shared a video on X where it was mentioned that a report was prepared on the large-scale violence inflicted upon the people in PoJK, despite which people did not retreat, and it further mentioned that after Friday prayers, it would be difficult to control the people. Zahra shared the clip which mentioned the report stating that hatred among people in PoJK towards the Central Govt in Islamabad is increasing.

After the unrest, a high-level government delegation held negotiations with a civil society alliance in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Talks, It resumed after deadly unrest in PoJK Kashmir (poJK) on Thursday after days of violent clashes at the hands of Pakistani forces on protesters had left at least 10 people dead and scores critically injured, Dawn reported on Friday.

According to Dawn, an eight-member committee has been dispatched by Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, which comprises of federal ministers- Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Rana Sanaullah and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, along with PPP leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira, and former PoJK president Sardar Masood Khan. They were accompanied by PoJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

As per Dawn, the negotiations began in the committee room of the Chief Secretary's office in the afternoon, with Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Raja Amjad Ali Khan and Anjum Zaman Awan from the Muzaffarabad division representing the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which has been spearheading the rights movement in the territory.

Dawn had reported further that the meeting continued until late in the night on Thursday and talks with the government's high-level committee were expected to resume on Friday morning.

Addressing the mourners, Mir of JKJAAC updated the crowd on the latest developments, vowing that the struggle would continue until the acceptance of key demands is done.

According to Dawn, these include the abolition of 12 refugee seats, withdrawal of elite privileges, implementation of a June 2019 High Court decision regarding agreements on power projects in PoJK, and the provision of health cards.

He stressed that before discussing these issues, the alliance would demand the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for killing "unarmed protesters" in Muzaffarabad, Dhirkot and other areas of PoJK. He also sought a public mandate to engage in negotiations with the official committee, pledging that there would be no compromise on people's rights.

In the face of the demonstrations, security forces have been deployed across PoJK, clearing bridges to block protest marches.

As the demonstrations escalate, security forces have been deployed across PoJK, clearing bridges to block protest marches.

Despite an indefinite lockdown and an internet blackout imposed by authorities, large protest caravans have pushed through blockades to join the movement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor