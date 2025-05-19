Three arrested for smuggling drugs Into Gaza using drones

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): Three Israeli citizens were arrested for using drones to smuggle items like drugs and cigarettes from Israel to the Gaza Strip: Muhammad Sarahin, Sharif Abu Gardoud and Younes Abu Gardoud - all residents of the Bedouin town Mas'udein el-Azazme, located outside of Be'er Sheva.

The three were arrested for questioning in April 2025, and indicted on charges including the offenses of providing means to commit an act of terrorism, exporting a dangerous drug, and attempting to export a dangerous drug.

Their questioning revealed that over the past few weeks the three were involved in a number of smugglings from Israel to the Gaza Strip and that the drones they used, which were capable of carrying up to tens of kilograms, remained in the Gaza, where they could be used by Hamas terrorists.

Israel's security forces are working to thwart the drones and their use by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip through airstrikes and the destruction of the drones and the suspects who come to collect it after they land there.

"Drone smuggling into the Gaza Strip poses a real threat to the security of the state, in part due to the use of drones by the Hamas terrorist organization against the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and even civilians during the war," said the Israel Police. (ANI/TPS)

