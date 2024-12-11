Three arrested in connection with The Hague explosion

The Hague, Dec 11 Dutch police announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with Saturday's devastating explosion in The Hague that claimed six lives.

The arrests took place on Monday night, with several vehicles seized during the operation, police said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigators are working to determine whether one of the seized cars matches the description of a vehicle reportedly seen speeding away from the explosion site on Tarwekamp Street in the northeastern Mariahoeve district. A burnt-out car discovered near the scene has intensified suspicions.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the explosion, which has been classified as a criminal case. Police said that their probe remains active, and additional arrests have not been ruled out.

Dutch emergency services concluded their search for victims late Monday. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday morning, caused the partial collapse of an apartment building, resulting in six deaths and four injuries.

