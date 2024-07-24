Three Baloch activists "illegally arrested" in Karachi, says Baloch Yakhjeeti Committee

Karachi [Pakistan], July 24 : Three activists of the Baloch Solidarity Committee (BSC) have been "illegally arrested" while engaging in wall chalking and distributing pamphlets regarding the upcoming Baloch National Gathering in Karachi, the Baloch Yakhjeeti Committee (BYC) has alleged.

The activists, identified as Shahdad Baloch, Saddam Baloch, and Basit Baloch, were taken to the police station and subsequently handed over to intelligence agencies alleged the BYC.

In its July 24 post on social media platform X, the BYC stated, "Today, three activists of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, Shahdad Baloch, Saddam Baloch, and Basit Baloch, were illegally arrested by DSP Kalakot while wall chalking and distributing pamphlets regarding Baloch Raji Machi in Nawaleen Karachi. After taking the three Baloch youths to the police station, they have been handed over to the intelligence agencies, and they are not present in the police station at the moment."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1815872876882665749?t=5TSqXtrZxXaHLr_8WiQUfg&s=08

The committee also reported that Abdul Rahman Shahmir Baloch, another member of the BYC Karachi Zone, was picked up from his house by forces a few hours later.

In a strong statement, the BYC emphasised that it is impossible to put an end to the mass movement of the Baloch Solidarity Committee through force. They argued that the state's use of force is inciting the Baloch people, and therefore, the state must bear the entire responsibility for any public response.

Prominent rights activist Mahrang Baloch also criticised Pakistan's administration in a post on X. "The state machinery is so scared of our upcoming national gathering that it is using all its power to spread fear and intimidation among the general public, transporters, and BYC activists. Several of our friends and their family members were illegally arrested yesterday and last night in Quetta. Tonight, our friends who were engaged in wall chalking and distributing pamphlets in Lyari, Karachi, were forcibly disappeared by the DSP of the Kalakot police station. He now claims that intelligence agencies took three young men from us. We won't succumb to such pressure" Mahrang Baloch's X post read.

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1815844417187766371?t=HfNOUAiqeMeByQBOFBiKkA&s=08

Mahrang Baloch emphasised that the Baloch people will not succumb to such pressure and will continue their peaceful resistance against the exploitation of their natural resources and the Baloch genocide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor