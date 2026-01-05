Three Baloch civilians in Quetta allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Jan 5 The cycle of persecution against civilians in Balochistan continues, as a leading human rights organization on Monday reported the enforced disappearance of three Baloch civilians, including two brothers, allegedly at the hands of Pakistani security forces.

Condemning the incidents, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the three Baloch civilians were abducted during a late-night raid on Sunday at Qambrani House in the Killi Suhrab Khan region of the provincial capital Quetta, by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) and Counter Terrorism Department( CTD).

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Naseebullah, a political worker affiliated with the National Party in Balochistan, and two brothers, 23-year-old Umer Baloch, a student, and 21-year-old Dawood Baloch, a mechanic.

According to Paank, the current whereabouts of the three individuals remain unknown, sparking grave concern for their safety and well-being.

Meanwhile, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), expressed grave concern over the enforced disappearance of 13-year-old student Gohram Faiz Muhammad from Qambarani Road in Quetta, who was taken by Pakistan’s security agencies on Sunday and transferred to an unknown location.

“The involvement of state security forces in the disappearance of a minor is a severe violation of international human rights law and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which guarantees every child protection from arbitrary arrest, enforced disappearance, and abuse,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body urgently called upon the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and international human rights organisations to intervene immediately to ensure the safe recovery of Gohram and to protect children in Balochistan from ongoing violations committed by Pakistani forces. It added that "enforced disappearances of minors are grave international crimes and must end now".

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.

