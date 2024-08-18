Three dead, three missing in coal mine accident in China's Yunnan

By IANS | Published: August 18, 2024 01:04 PM2024-08-18T13:04:41+5:302024-08-18T13:05:10+5:30

Beijing, Aug 18 Three people were killed and three others remained missing following a coal mine accident in ...

Three dead, three missing in coal mine accident in China's Yunnan | Three dead, three missing in coal mine accident in China's Yunnan

Three dead, three missing in coal mine accident in China's Yunnan

Beijing, Aug 18 Three people were killed and three others remained missing following a coal mine accident in Weixin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The accident, which took place at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday at a coal mine in Santao Township, is suspected to involve a coal and gas outburst, according to the county's emergency management department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the site and further details are awaited.

Coal mine-related incidents have repeatedly occurred in China. Earlier in August, four people died from suffocation in a coal mine shaft in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and before that in March, seven miners were trapped in an accident in an underground warehouse of a coal mine in north China's Shanxi Province. They were later confirmed dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app