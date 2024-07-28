Three drown amid flooding in Myanmar

Yangon, July 28 Three people, including a three-year-old child, drowned amid flooding in southern Myanmar's Kayin state.

The incident occurred in the Myawaddy township of Kayin state, an official from the Alin Thit Rescue Organisation told Xinhua on Sunday.

The three victims included a child who accidentally fell into the water and was washed away, a disabled elderly man and another man who was unable to run when the water rose, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Alin Thit Rescue Organisation helped about 20 people reach safe areas in Myawaddy and some residents from low-lying areas were relocated to safer locations in advance, he said.

The water levels in the township have receded, he added.

The flooding began in the Myawaddy township on June 26.

