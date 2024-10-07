Three foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

Karachi [Pakistan], October 7 : At least three foreign nationals were killed, while 17 others were injured following a massive explosion near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, reported ARY News.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar suspects that the blast could be an improvised explosive device (IED) strike.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that the sound of the explosion was heard in different areas of the city, including Karimabad, Defence and Jamshed Road.

The initial reports suggested that an oil tanker blew up, setting numerous vehicles present at the site ablaze. Moreover, the law enforcement agencies and firefighters have reached the spot.

The Deputy Inspector General East, Azfar Mahesar, explained the situation, and said that "According to initial information, an oil tanker caught fire which spread to several other vehicles causing collateral damage."

"We are determining if there was an element of terrorism involved which we cannot rule out at the moment," he said, according to Reuters.

Notably, all the injured were transferred to Jinnah Hospital for emergency treatment. The explosion occured near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Sunday, spreading thick clouds of smoke across the area.

Police, Rangers, and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and assist those affected. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report from the police chief on the incident and directed the authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor