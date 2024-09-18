Three Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

Beirut, Sep 18 Three Hezbollah members were killed evening in an Israeli airstrike on a village in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday that an Israeli warplane fired two air-to-ground missiles at a house in the border village of Majdal Selm, destroying it and severely damaging nearby buildings.

The casualties were transferred to Tebnine Governmental Hospital in southern Lebanon, according to the sources.

They also reported that Israeli warplanes and drones carried out three airstrikes on three border towns and villages in southern Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, while Israeli artillery shelled five towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border have escalated since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets toward Israel in support of Hamas' attack the previous day. In response, Israel fired heavy artillery into southeastern Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor