Three indicted for murder of three in Arab Town Umm al-Fahm

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): Police arrested three suspects in the shooting and ramming incident on January 31, 2025, in the northern Israeli-Arab town Umm al-Fahm, which resulted in the murder of three people and the injury of four others to varying degrees.

An indictment was filed today against the three, residents of Umm al-Fahm, by the Attorney General's Office for serious offenses of murder, attempted murder, and more. (ANI/TPS)

