Three injured in overnight shooting in Australia

Sydney, March 20 Three people were injured on Wednesday after gunfire at a car park in the Australian state of Victoria.

Shortly before 11.50 p.m. local time on Tuesday, police were called to the premises on Friendship Place in Tarneit, located about 25 km west of Melbourne's central business district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers searched the immediate area but failed to locate anyone at the scene.

Later, police or emergency services received three separate reports with each involving a man sustaining injury, including gunshot wounds in one man's upper body.

According to Victoria Police, an altercation is believed to have occurred between two groups, while the exact circumstances remain to be determined.

"Detectives are treating the incident as targeted and the parties involved are known to each other," the police noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor