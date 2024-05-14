Three Israeli soldiers and three civilian workers wounded in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 14 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that earlier on Monday two IDF soldiers from the "Yahalam" (acronym in Hebrew for combat engineers in special operations) unit were seriously wounded in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Also, a civilian employee of a private company contracted by Israel's Ministry of Defence who was on assignment in the area was seriously wounded as well and two other civilian workers who were on assignments in the area were reported to have been slightly wounded in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, overnight an IDF soldier in the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Infantry Brigade was seriously wounded in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers and civilians were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were informed.

However, the IDF has not yet provided any details about the wounded. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor