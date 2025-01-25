Three Israeli soldiers wounded in Jenin

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that a fighter from the commando formation was seriously wounded earlier today in an operational activity in Jenin.

In addition, a career service fighter from the Egoz special forces unit was moderately injured and another fighter from the unit was slightly injured in the incident.

The fighters were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were informed. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor