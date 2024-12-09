Three killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village

Beirut, Dec 9 Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Dibbine in the Marjeyoun district in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli warplanes on Sunday raided the eastern mountain area between the village of Kfar Zabad and the town of Anjar, located in the Bekaa Valley, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NNA.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army kidnapped two Lebanese citizens from the municipality of Ain Qinia in Hasbaya district while they were picking olives, said the report.

The Israeli army said on social media platform X that its troops are currently operating in southern Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from deploying and to remove threats, saying the action is "in accordance with the understanding between Israel and Lebanon."

A ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, went into effect on November 27, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Despite the truce, tensions remain high as both sides exchange accusations of ceasefire violations, raising concerns about the agreement's durability.

