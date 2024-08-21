Three killed in Israeli raids on Lebanon

Beirut, Aug 21 Two Hezbollah members and a Syrian civilian were killed on Wednesday in Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon, according to military sources.

The military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that a Hezbollah member, Hussein Mustafa, was killed when two missiles hit his car from an Israeli drone on the road to the village of Bayt Lif in the central sector of the border area in southern Lebanon. His body was transported to the Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sources added that another Hezbollah member died of wounds he sustained last night as a result of an Israeli airstrike carried out by a warplane on the village of Al-Dhahira.

The sources also reported that a displaced Syrian man was killed by Israeli artillery shelling while tending a flock of sheep near the village of Wazzani.

In the same context, military sources reported that Lebanese army centres detected the launch of approximately 40 surface-to-surface missiles from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah stated that in response to the Israeli aggression against the Bekaa region, salvos of Katyusha rockets were fired at the Tsnobar logistical base in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel, which then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The situation escalated further after Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs last month, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a "definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place."

