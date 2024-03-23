Three killed in multi-vehicle crash in Australia

Sydney, March 23 At least three people were killed in a fatal five-vehicle crash accident at Maryborough West in the Australia's state of Queensland.

Five vehicles crashed at the Bruce Highway and Walker Street intersection at around 10 p.m. local time on Friday, with two vehicles catching fire, police said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Two semi-trailers, a dual cab ute, a hatchback and a caravan trailer were involved in the incident.

Investigation into the accident is underway.

Details are awaited.

