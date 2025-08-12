Three killed in shooting at Austin store in Texas

Houston, Aug 12 A shooting at a Target store in Austin, the capital city of the US state of Texas, left three people dead, authorities said.

Austin police said in a social media post that the suspect had been detained.

The shooting happened just on Monday around 2 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), said the police.

Officials received a call about shots fired at the target location on Research Boulevard at 2:15 p.m.

When Austin police arrived, three people had sustained gunshot wounds, officials said during a press conference after the shooting.

The suspect, a 32-year-old male, stole a car from the parking lot of Target and fled the scene, according to police reports.

Tragically, the individual from whom the car was stolen is among those who were killed.

After leaving the Target area, the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle and then stole another car from a nearby dealership, police stated.

Austin Police located the suspect in the southern part of the city after he exited the car, and another person subsequently called the police. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, a shooting on Emory University's Atlanta campus in the US state of Georgia left the shooter dead and one officer injured, according to media reports.

There was a single shooter who is now dead, with no further threat to the campus or surrounding area, said NBC News, quoting the Atlanta Police Department.

A law enforcement officer was injured while confronting the shooter, according to reports.

A shelter-in-place order was put into place and now has been lifted, said the latest post by the university.

