Three killed in trail ride shooting in US state of Mississippi

Houston, Oct 20 Three people were killed and eight others injured on Saturday during a trail ride shooting in Holmes County, the southern US state of Mississippi, authorities said.

The incident occurred when at least two people opened fire into a crowd of 200 to 300 people celebrating Holmes County Consolidated School's homecoming football win at an outdoor event several hours after the game ended, Xinhua news agency reported.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said the shooting followed an argument among several young men.

The sheriff said police officers are searching for the suspects in connection to the shooting and an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor