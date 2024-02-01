Three members of a family killed in fire in Vietnam

Hanoi, Feb 1 Three members of a family were killed in a fire in Vietnam's Hai Phong city on Thursday, the state media reported.

The deceased were a 43-year-old woman and her daughter aged six and son aged eight, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Another daughter, aged 16, who escaped through the back door of the house, suffered a face burn.

The father was going to work when the incident happened, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out at a rented one-floor house covering 60 square meters in Vinh Bao district.

The case is being further investigated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor