Three members of a family killed in fire in Vietnam
By IANS | Published: February 1, 2024 01:00 PM2024-02-01T13:00:42+5:302024-02-01T13:05:09+5:30
Hanoi, Feb 1 Three members of a family were killed in a fire in Vietnam's Hai Phong city on Thursday, the state media reported.
The deceased were a 43-year-old woman and her daughter aged six and son aged eight, Vietnam News Agency reported.
Another daughter, aged 16, who escaped through the back door of the house, suffered a face burn.
The father was going to work when the incident happened, Xinhua news agency reported.
The fire broke out at a rented one-floor house covering 60 square meters in Vinh Bao district.
The case is being further investigated.
