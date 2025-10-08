Three men charged after alleged organized crime assassination intercepted by Sydney police

Sydney, Oct 8 Three men have been charged after Sydney police intercepted an alleged organized crime assassination attempt in the city's southwest, police said on Wednesday.

Detectives from a strike force targeting organized crime were conducting a routine surveillance operation in southwest Sydney on Tuesday when they identified the three men mobilizing to carry out an offense, police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said.

Tactical operations officers, the dog squad and aerial resources were deployed and two vehicles were subsequently stopped and the three men arrested in Revesby, 20 km southwest of central Sydney, around 3:50 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Cook said that it will be alleged in court that the men, aged 18, 19 and 26, were on their way to carry out a planned killing in the vicinity of a childcare center.

Two firearms, balaclavas, body worn cameras and canisters containing fuel were located and seized during a search of the cars. A third firearm was seized during further searches of vehicles and premises linked to the men.

The two younger men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possessing an unauthorized pistol and participating in a criminal group.

The 26-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal group.

NSW Police said that investigations were ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor