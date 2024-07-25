Three men drown in Mongolia's Khuvsgul Lake

Ulan Bator, July 25 Three men aged between 24 and 45 who went swimming, drowned and died on the spot in a lake in northern Mongolia, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Khuvsgul Lake in the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bodies of three people were taken out from a depth of four meters, the agency said, warning citizens to prevent possible water accidents, according to a statement from the NEMA.

A total of 74 people, including 14 children, have been killed in water-related accidents in the country so far this year, according to the agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor