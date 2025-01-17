Three migrants die on Aegean Sea in Turkey

Istanbul, Jan 17 Three illegal migrants died and three others went missing after falling from a rubber boat into the Aegean Sea off the coast of Turkey's Aydin province, local media reported on Friday.

According to NTV, the accident occurred near the coastal town of Kusadasi when the boat carrying migrants failed to heed a "stop" warning from security forces.

As the boat attempted to flee, several migrants fell into the sea. The Coast Guard rescued 32 individuals and recovered the bodies of three others.

The report added that three people are still missing as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Preliminary reports suggest that the migrants were attempting to illegally cross to a Greek island, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Aegean Sea has long been a key route for migrants attempting to reach Europe via Turkey.

As one of the world's leading destinations for refugees, Turkey currently hosts over four million migrants, the majority of whom are Syrians, according to the Presidential Directorate of Communications.

Since 2015, Greece has been one of the key entry points for irregular flows of refugees and migrants into the European Union, particularly from the south.

Over the last decade, more than one million people have reached Greek shores, with most continuing their journey to other European countries.

However, hundreds have lost their lives attempting the crossing via the waters.

Accidents involving migrants occur regularly off the coast of Greece, one of the main countries through which people fleeing poverty or war in Africa, Asia and the Middle East seek to enter the European Union.

Most set off from the coast of neighbouring Turkey.

Greek authorities have reported increased arrivals of undocumented migrants and refugees via the Aegean Sea or the land border with Turkey.

According to the country's Migration and Asylum Ministry, on an average, over 200 arrivals are recorded every day via the Aegean Sea.

