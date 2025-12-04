Three missing as wave of enforced disappearances intensifies in Pakistan's Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 4 At least three civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, amid a growing wave of enforced disappearance across the province, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday.

Expressing grave concern, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that three residents of the Tijaban Singabad region in Kech district of the province were abducted in separate incidents on December 1.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old teacher Master Rafiq, who was allegedly taken by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel from the Deputy Commissioner's Office (DC) in Kech, and a student, Zubair, who was abducted from Turbat city by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. Additionally, a 52-year-old police constable, Khudadad, was detained by FC forces in Turbat.

"Their whereabouts remain unknown, heightening fear and distress among their families and community," Paank stated.

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, Paank on Wednesday revealed that another two Baloch civilians fell victim to enforced disappearance at the hands of Pakistani forces in Kech.

The rights body revealed that on November 27, Danish, a 24-year-old student, was abducted from the Shaheed Fida Chok region in Turbat city. Citing local sources, Paank stated that personnel affiliated with CTD and Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI) were involved in the abduction. His family has since received no information about his whereabouts or well-being.

Paank also voiced serious concern over the enforced disappearance of Sajid Ahmed, a resident of Shahi Tump in Turbat.

"According to local reports, Sajid was taken into custody by Frontier Corps personnel on the Panjgoor M8 road on 30 November 2025. Since then, his whereabouts remain unknown, causing deep anguish to his family," the rights body stated.

Last week, human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) drew attention to a serious humanitarian crisis in Balochistan, warning of a surge in systematic oppression and violence perpetrated by the Pakistani authorities.

In its report titled 'Human Rights Situation in Balochistan', the BYC documented 168 victims of enforced disappearances during September and October, of whom 12 victims were released, 17 were killed in custody, and 140 remain missing.

Among the affected districts in Balochistan, Kech recorded the highest number of cases, with 54, followed by Panjgur with 26, Dera Bugti with 21, and Quetta with 20.

