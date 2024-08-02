Three more Indian nationals trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy rescued

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 2 : Three more Indian nationals have been successfully rescued from a scam centre in Myanmar's Myawaddy with help from the centre as well as local assistance.

The Embassy of India in Yangon has been pursuing the remaining cases actively.

"With Union-level and local assistance in Myanmar, 3 more Indian nationals were rescued from Kyauk Khet (Hpa Lu) scam centre in Myawaddy yesterday," the official handle of the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said, sharing a post on X.

"23 Indians have been rescued since 6 July 2024, including 2 from Uttarakhand. We are pursuing remaining cases actively.@DrSJaishankar" the post added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on August 1 had requested Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of people of Uttarakhand stranded in Myanmar.

He conveyed that due to this situation, the families of the victims are going through trouble and mental agony. He said that this incident has also created fear among the people of Uttarakhand.

In this regard, the Chief Minister had also sought assistance from the Foreign Minister to expedite the process of the safe return of the citizens of Uttarakhand, referring to the news published in a news daily on July 31, 2024.

Eight Indian nationals, victims of a scam centre in Hpa Lu, Myawaddy, were successfully rescued and handed over to Myanmar police and immigration authorities yesterday. The Indian Embassy in Myanmar expressed gratitude to the Myanmar authorities and local support for their crucial role in the rescue operation.

According to a statement by the Embassy of India in Myanmar, the victims had fallen prey to an international crime syndicate operating in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border.

The embassy reiterated its advisory against fake job rackets that lure Indian youth through social media and other unverified sources.

