Three mpox cases detected, health facilities on high alert in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 16 At least three cases of mpox have been detected in two days in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a health official told Xinhua news agency on Friday.

The director of public health at the provincial directorate-general health services, Irshad Roghani, said that one case was detected in a 34-year-old male on Thursday and two others were confirmed on Friday morning, taking the country's overall tally in 2024 to three.

The viral infection was detected in the patients on their arrival from the Middle East where they worked, the official said.

He added that samples of the fourth suspect had been sent to a laboratory for confirmation after the patient visited a hospital for skin-related issues.

According to the director, all three patients were being quarantined and all hospitals and other related facilities had been put on alert after confirmation of the disease in the province.

After the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency, Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) issued an advisory on Thursday to ensure preparedness to deal with mpox.

The NIH said that border health services have been directed to enhance monitoring at all entry points of the country.

--IANS

