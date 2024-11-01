Three packages of lethal firearms seized in Taiwan police raids

Taipei [Taiwan], November 1 : Taiwanese authorities have confiscated three packages containing 76 new firearms, known as cloud arrows, during a series of police raids conducted on October 8, 9, and 14.

The National Police Agency (NPA) announced on October 30 that a specialised task force has been established to investigate the illegal online sales of these weapons, which are reported to possess lethal capabilities, Taiwan News reported.

Preliminary ballistic testing indicates that the cloud arrows, imported from China, are equipped with a metal barrel, grip, and firing mechanism. When loaded with gunpowder, these firearms can launch steel ball bearings, categorising them as "other types of firearms capable of firing metal bullets or pellets with lethal force" under Taiwan's Firearms, Ammunition, and Knives Control Act.

The Act prohibits the manufacture, sale, transportation, or possession of such firearms, as outlined in Article 8.

Multiple individuals, including a man surnamed Lin, have been identified as suspects in the illegal sale of these firearms. Lin was arrested on October 17 in New Taipei City but has since been released by prosecutors, according to reports from UDN. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover and apprehend additional parties involved in this illegal operation, reported Taiwan News.

In response to this concerning issue, the Criminal Police Bureau has directed online platforms to eliminate listings for these cloud arrows and has requested increased customs inspections to prevent future illegal imports.

Authorities are taking these actions seriously as they seek to crack down on illegal firearm sales and ensure public safety across Taiwan.

As the investigation unfolds, the public is strongly advised to refrain from purchasing or possessing these illegal firearms to avoid legal repercussions, Taiwan News reported.

The NPA emphasises the potential dangers these weapons pose to society and reiterates the importance of adhering to firearm regulations.

The government remains committed to addressing the illegal arms trade and enhancing public safety, ensuring that citizens are protected from the risks associated with unregulated firearms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor