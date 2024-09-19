Three Palestinian gunmen killed by Israeli army in West Bank: sources

Ramallah, Sep 19 Three Palestinian gunmen were killed by the Israeli army on Thursday in the town of Qabatiya, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, said Palestinian sources.

Israeli forces stormed the town and surrounded a house, killing three gunmen inside the house, Palestinian sources told Xinhua news agency.

Video footage widely circulated on social networks showed Israeli soldiers shooting from a short distance while the three Palestinians were on the roof of the house.

The sources added that the Israeli forces sent military reinforcements accompanied by bulldozers into the town.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a brief statement that the Israeli army prevented its crews from reaching the besieged house.

So far, the Israeli army has not commented on the incident.

The West Bank has witnessed an escalation in tension since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

--IANS

