Three Palestinians arrested for illegally working in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): During an enforcement activity in the Central and Jerusalem region of the Enforcement and Foreigners Administration, three illegal residents from the areas of the Palestinian Authority were located working in businesses in the city of Rehovot. Specifically, they were found working in the kitchen of one of the city's restaurants.

An official investigation has been opened against the employer for illegal employment, which constitutes a criminal offense.

The Population and Immigration Authority reiterated that employing foreigners without a regulated visa is against the law and official investigations will be opened against the employers. (ANI/TPS)

