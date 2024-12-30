Three people killed, seven others injured in hotel fire in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], December 30 : As many as three people were killed and seven others were injured in a fire incident in a hotel near Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Sunday night, Bangkok Post reported.

Police said the fire broke out at The Ember Hotel on Tanee Road began at about 9:21 pm (local time) on Sunday. According to witnesses, the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the six-storey hotel.

Firefighters controlled the blaze for about an hour. At the time of the incident, there were 75 guests in the hotel. Of these, 34 people fled to the rooftop of the building and were evacuated using fire truck ladders.

The woman died in the room where the fire is believed to have erupted while two men succumbed to injuries at Vajira Hospital and Samitivej Chinatown Hospital, according to Bangkok Post report.

The three victims included a 24-year-old Brazilian woman, Pimentel Canales Albuquerque, a 27-year-old Ukrainian man, Tuzov Victor, and a 35-year-old American man, Freeman Timothy Jr. The seven injured people were two Thai men, a Japanese man, a foreign woman, a German man, a German woman and a Chinese man.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly and ordered the hotel closed pending safety inspections. Bangkok police chief Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom said the fire erupted in Room 511 on the fifth floor. Police were carrying out an investigation to find the cause of the fire.

The Brazilian woman was found dead in Room 511. Detectives assumed that she had mistakenly entered the room while attempting to flee from the smoke-filled hotel in the darkness, as its door was left open, Bangkok Post reported.

She had checked in the hotel along with her boyfriend who had proposed to her last week and they stayed in Room 504. According to the Bangkok Governor, the hotel, which opened in April 2022, had been constructed by the modification of 11 connected commercial building units covering a combined area of 1,515 square metres, the report said.

The hotel had two fire exits and sufficient fire extinguishers. He said that the hotel did not have a sprinkler system as it was a small hotel that was not required to have such equipment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor