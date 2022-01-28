Three police officers shot in Texas, suspect fled scene in vehicle

Three police officers were shot in an altercation near downtown Houston, Texas, by a suspect who fled the scene in a white Mercedes, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said in a statement.

"[Three] HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area," the Houston Police Department said via Twitter on Thursday.

The HPD commanders are en route to the hospital where the shot officers were being taken. The severity of the officers' wounds and the motive for the shooting remain unclear at present. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

