Three projects to be developed in Nepal under Indian assistance

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 1 : The Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Nepal government's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for undertaking three High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.

Under the MoU, the Indian government will grant assistance for projects - each one in the education, health, and culture sector, at a total estimated cost of Nepali Rupees 122.52 million, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

@IndiainNepal and @mofaganepal signed MoUs for providing GoI’s grant assistance for undertaking 3 projects in 🇳🇵, one each in Education, Health and Culture Sector, in the districts of Pyuthan, Terhathum and Kathmandu, with estimated cost of NRs 122.52 million.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/xa8tHVABki— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) February 1, 2024

"These three projects, namely: construction of school and hostel buildings for Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School in Airawati Rural Municipality in Pyuthan District; construction of Khamlalung Health Post Building, Aathrai Rural Municipality in Terhathum District and construction and infrastructure development works in Chandan Bharateshwor Mahadev Temple in Chandragiri Municipality, Kathmandu in Nepal shall be implemented through local authorities of Airawati Rural Municipality, Aathrai Rural Municipality and Chandragiri Municipality, respectively," the release stated.

The construction of these projects will provide better education facilities, healthcare facilities and further enhance the cultural linkages between the two countries.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 550 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 488 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation, and the creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

The remaining 62 projects are ongoing and at various stages of implementation. The total cost of all the projects is around Nepali Rupees 1220 crores (Rs 762 crores). The projects are implemented through the local authorities of the Nepal Government.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in uplifting the lives of its people and augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors including the education, health and culture sectors in Nepal.

