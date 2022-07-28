Three Ukrainian Black Sea ports resume operation

Kiev, July 28 Operations have resumed in three Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny in line with a grain exports deal signed between Kiev and Moscow last week in Istanbul, the Ukrainian Naval Forces said in a statement.

Currently, work is underway to prepare the ports for safe navigation, with military and civilian experts searching for underwater objects and installing special navigation equipment, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The ships navigating in the Ukrainian ports will form a caravan, which will be escorted by a lead ship for greater security, it said.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed the deal with Turkiye and the UN in Istanbul to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the deal will enable Ukraine to export 20 million tonnes of 2021's grain harvest and part of this year's harvest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor