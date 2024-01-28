Three US soldiers killed in drone strike in Jordan

Washington, Jan 28 Three US troops were killed and 25 injured in a drone attack on a US base in Jordan, the US announced.

The deaths in the base, near the Syrian border, were the first of US service personnel in the region since the Hamas-Israel war broke out on October 7. However, there were variant reports of where the attack exactly took place - in Jordan or Syria.

US President Joe Biden says that while facts are still being gathered, the attack was carried out by Iran-backed military groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

"Today, America's heart is heavy", he said, adding the soldiers' "ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation".

"And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

