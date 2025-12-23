Three wounded when vehicle attempts to evade security check near nablus

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): Hatzalah ("Rescue" emergency services) Judea and Samaria Without Borders reported that at approximately 3:00 AM, Tuesday, an IDF (Israel Defence Forces) unit carried out a "suspect arrest procedure" against a Palestinian vehicle that attempted to evade inspection at the security checkpoint at the entrance to Nablus between the Shomron and Itamar checkpoints.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and fell into a ditch.

A military medical team treated three wounded Arabs, one moderately from gunfire and two others who were injured in the accident and were evacuated by the Red Crescent. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor