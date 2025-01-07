Tibet Earthquake News: Death Toll Climbs to 53 After 7.0 Magnitude Quake Near Shigatse

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Tibet on Tuesday morning, leaving at least 53 people dead and 62 others injured, according to Chinese news agencies. The epicenter of the quake was located near Xizang, close to one of Tibet’s holiest cities, Shigatse, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported. The tremors damaged buildings around Shigatse and sent people running into the streets as far away as Nepal and India.

The earthquake occurred at 9:05 am local time (0105 GMT) with an epicenter depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The magnitude was initially reported as 6.9 but was later revised to 7.0. Videos from the nearby town of Lhatse revealed crumbled shopfronts and debris spilling onto roads. Reuters confirmed the location of the footage by matching it with nearby buildings, street layouts, and signage using satellite imagery, though the exact date could not be independently verified. The tremors were felt as far as Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, situated about 400 km (250 miles) from the epicenter. Residents fled their homes in panic as buildings shook, though no significant damage was reported. In India, tremors were felt in the northern state of Bihar, which borders Nepal. Officials in India confirmed that no casualties or property damage had been reported so far.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake is considered strong and capable of causing severe destruction. Southwestern China is particularly earthquake-prone, with Sichuan province witnessing a devastating quake in 2008 that claimed nearly 70,000 lives. According to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, 29 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or higher have occurred within 200 km of Shigatse in the past five years. However, none were as strong as Tuesday’s quake.

This latest disaster brings to mind the catastrophic 2015 earthquake in Nepal, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale and resulted in the deaths of approximately 9,000 people, injuring thousands more.