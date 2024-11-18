Tibet: Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes at 19 km depth

Xizang [Tibet], November 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Tibet on Monday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 12:32 am (IST) at a depth of 19 kilometres. The epicentre was recorded at Latitude 29.94 N and Longitude 92.27 E.

EQ of M: 4.8, On: 18/11/2024 12:32:01 IST, Lat: 29.94 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 19 Km, Location: Xizang.

