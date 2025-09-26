Tibet pays the price for China's grandiose shows

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang and Canadian outdoor brand Arc'teryx are under renewed criticism after their much-publicised fireworks display in Tibet left behind toxic debris, despite prior assurances of eco-friendly practices and professional cleanup, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the event, titled Rising Dragon, was staged last Friday on a mountain ridge in Relong Township, Gyangze County, Shigatse. Organisers had promoted the spectacle as environmentally responsible, pledging that professional teams would conduct post-show cleanup and environmental assessments. However, recent images from the site show local Tibetans collecting piles of hazardous debris days later, contradicting those claims.

Tibetan writer and activist Tsering Woeser voiced outrage online, recalling Cai's earlier apology in which he promised to take "remedial and restorative measures." "Yet now," she wrote, "all these consequences have fallen upon the local people and upon the countless plants and animals across the mountains."

Tourists visiting the area described widespread environmental damage. One visitor, blocked by staff from filming, reported seeing "a mountain full of holes caused by the explosions," adding that villagers had been working for days to clear debris with little progress.

In response to mounting criticism, both Cai and Arc'teryx issued statements on Chinese social media over the weekend, admitting to "oversights" and pledging cooperation with environmental reviews. They claimed third-party organisations would evaluate the ecological impact and implement corrective measures. But the ongoing cleanup by local villagers suggests the burden remains squarely on Tibetans living in the fragile Himalayan environment, as cited by Phayul.

The controversy has sparked wider debate about Chinese policies in Tibet. Critics argue this incident reflects a broader pattern of ecological exploitation, including large-scale mining, dam construction, and mass tourism ventures that prioritise spectacle and profit over sustainability. Environmentalists warn that such projects threaten Tibet's delicate high-altitude ecosystems, which play a crucial role in Asia's water and climate systems, as reported by Phayul.

