Tibetan activist raises concern over China's illegal sand mining, calls for restoration of river ecosystem

London [United Kingdom], October 22 : Tsowo Tsering, a Tibetan activist from Tsaruma raised concern over the environmental damage caused by China's illegal sand mining and called for the restoration of the river ecosystem.

On 15 October, Tsowo Tsering, a Tibetan man in his late twenties, shared a video message on his social media account in a desperate measure to reach out to the central Chinese government. The video, which has now been removed, reveals drone footage of numerous vast open pits caused by the mining of sand from the riverbed of his hometown of Tsaruma and ends with a series of appeals to the central government, reported Tibet Watch.

Tsowo's message is an example of the growing knowledge of young Tibetans that China does have environmental laws, and that they apply in Tibet, the Water Tower of Asia. Showing understanding of China's power structures, he calls on the Discipline Inspection Commission of Chinese Communist Party to be asked to take action.

He warned that "the low cost of violating the law" causes not least, destabilsation of the foundation of housing infrastructure of Tsaruma pastoralists, but also threatens the biodiversity of surrounding region, and exacerbates the water security of Machu and Drichu River.

Tsaruma River is a tributary in the township that goes by the same name. Smaller rivers of the county of Tsaruma Township become tributaries of Machu (Yellow) and Drichu (Yangtse) River, both of which flows into mainland China. The township of Tsaruma (Ch: Chaerma) is located in Chungchu (Ch: Hong yuan) County, Ngawa (Ch: Aba )Tibet Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province.

Delivering his message in Chinese, Tsowo emphasised the severe ecological consequences that have arisen since mining activities commenced in May 2023. He highlighted alarming levels of soil erosion and pollution that jeopardise not only local residences but also the integrity of the river ecosystem.

Reports indicate that Tsowo condemned the Chinese government for its failure to engage with local villagers during the review process of their petitions regarding mining activities. Although the Ecological Protection Bureau of Chungchu County has confirmed the illegal actions and imposed penalties on the company, no effective restoration measures have been implemented.

Numerous complaints and photographic evidence submitted to various government agencies have been met with silence, underscoring a systemic disregard for local voices and environmental safeguards, reported Tibet Watch.

Frustrated by the ineffectiveness of the petition system, Tsowo implored the central government to honour its own environmental protection commitments, encapsulated in the principle that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."

He called for thorough investigations into both the ecological destruction and the potential collusion between local authorities and mining enterprises, suggesting a troubling partnership that undermines community welfare.

Tibet faces a myriad of pressing environmental challenges, largely driven by climate change, resource overexploitation, and human activities. Biodiversity is at risk, with habitat destruction from urbanisation, agriculture, and mining contributing to the decline of endemic species such as the Tibetan antelope and snow leopard, Tibet Watch reported.

Water resource depletion remains a major concern, as over-extraction and pollution from industrial and agricultural runoff compromise both ecosystems and human health. Additionally, soil erosion and desertification, fuelled by unsustainable grazing practices and deforestation, continue to diminish the land's productivity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor