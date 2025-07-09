Tibetan Associations of New York declare July 6 as '14th Dalai Lama Day' during 90th birthday celebration

New York [US], July 9 : The Tibetan Associations of New York and New Jersey held a two-day celebration marking the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama on July 5 and 6, with the main event taking place at Phuntsok Deshi Hall on July 6, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The event was graced by chief guest Kyabje Kundeling Rinpoche, with Choekhor Rinpoche and Kunga Tashi, the Tibetan Liaison Officer at the Office of Tibet, as special guests. In his keynote address, Kyabje Kundeling Rinpoche paid tribute to the Dalai Lama's decades of leadership in promoting nonviolence, compassion, and global harmony. Choekhor Rinpoche and Kunga Tashi also offered greetings and read the official statement of the Kashag on the occasion, according to the CTA.

Among the distinguished guests were former judges, ex-staff of the Central Tibetan Administration, and former officials from the Government of India, as well as representatives of religious institutions. Samdup Tsering, President of the Tibetan Association, also addressed the gathering.

A highlight of the event was the historic attendance of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who joined a Tibetan community celebration for the first time. In his speech, Mayor Adams praised the 14th Dalai Lama's unwavering commitment to global peace and spiritual values.

He declared July 6 as "14th Dalai Lama Day" in New York City, a gesture warmly received by the Tibetan community. Additionally, he announced that the city would officially recognise the Tibetan Green Book (Chatrel), a voluntary contribution system supporting the CTA, affirming the community's identity and governance in exile, as reported by the CTA.

The celebration concluded with colourful performances of traditional Tibetan songs and dances, reflecting the rich cultural heritage preserved in exile. Similar celebrations took place across global Tibetan communities, reflecting deep reverence for the Dalai Lama's legacy.

The 14th Dalai Lama has lived in exile in India since 1959 after fleeing Tibet due to Chinese occupation. His teachings on compassion, peace, and religious freedom continue to inspire millions worldwide, the CTA noted.

