Tibetan community in exile condemns China's education policy at 8th General Conference

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 11: The Tibetan exile community has strongly condemned the Chinese government's policies in Tibet, particularly its education system, which it claims is being used to impose Chinese Communist ideology on the Tibetan people.

At the 8th Tibetan General Conference on Education, organised by the Department of Education under the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), speakers highlighted how Beijing's policies are undermining Tibetan identity, language, and culture, as reported by Tibet.net.

According to the report, the Chinese government's recent education policies, aimed at further Sinicizing Tibet, have led to the forced separation of Tibetan children from their families. Approximately one million children have been sent to state-run boarding schools, where the medium of instruction has been switched to Chinese.

This shift is seen as a deliberate effort to eliminate the Tibetan language and culture. The latest measure to make Tibetan language optional in middle and high school exams is expected to further erode Tibet's cultural heritage, severely limiting Tibetan youth's chances for higher education and employment while making it increasingly difficult for them to preserve their national identity, the Tibet.net reported.

In the face of such challenges, the Tibetan community in exile has found solace in the guidance of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Under his leadership, Tibetans in exile have made significant strides in preserving their religion, culture, and language.

Notably, more than 27,000 Tibetans who fled Tibet have found refuge in monasteries and religious institutions, while over 34,000 Tibetan children are receiving an education that blends both traditional and modern knowledge. Crucially, all Tibetan children born in exile have access to education that upholds their cultural heritage and language.

According to Tibet.net, the Tibetan community in exile has called for stronger efforts to protect and promote the Tibetan language, religion, and culture. Urging all Tibetans living in free countries to intensify their efforts, the community emphasized that preserving Tibetan identity is essential not only for Tibetans themselves but also for safeguarding a unique and invaluable world heritage.

As the Chinese government's hardline policies continue, the Tibetan exile community remains resolute in its determination to uphold Tibetan culture and resist efforts to erode its identity.

