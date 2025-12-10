Tibetan community-in-Exile in Shimla commemorates 36 years of Nobel Peace Prize Award to 14th Dalai Lama

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 : The Tibetan community in the north Indian hill town of Shimla on Wednesday gathered to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon the 14th Dalai Lama, coinciding with the global observance of World Human Rights Day.

Offering of Mendel Tensum to the portrait of the Dalai Lama by Chief Guest and Jonang Monastery head, Kyabje Khentrul Kunga Choephel Chok. Other Tibetan LTA Secretary Tenzin Palden, CRO Shimla Lhakpa Tsering, Representatives of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Bauddh Sewa Sang, Prof Vidhya Sagar Negi they all including monks did traditional offering of white scarves.

They sang Tibetan and Indian National Anthem and A Nobel Peace Prize song led by students of the Sambhota Tibetan School A minute of silence in tribute to Tibetans who self-immolated for the Tibetan cause.

The Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in Shimla, Lhakpa Tsering, speaking to ANI, said that it's an auspicious day for Tibetan community.

"This year we are celebrating His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 90 years as 'Karuna Divas' (Compassion Day). And particularly today, 10th December, is the conferring day of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness. We are celebrating the 36th anniversary together here in Shimla with the residents and the Kinnaur-Spiti Buddhist Sewa Sang," said Tsering.

He recalled the historic day when the Nobel Prize was announced.

"On this auspicious day in 1989, December 10th, when His Holiness was conferred the Nobel Peace Prize, he already told that this prize is for the truth and for the peace and for the courage. We lost our country; Chinese destroyed so many monasteries, they killed our people... But His Holiness has been guiding us to follow peace... He says we will solve this through dialogue community to community and country to country without any kind of violence." He added.

Tibetan Buddhist monks and followers also marked the occasion with prayers and cultural expressions of gratitude.

Wangyal Lama, a Tibetan Buddhist monk, told ANI, "Wherever there is Tibetan community, whether in India, Jaipur or anywhere in the world, everyone is celebrating the 36th year of His Holiness the Dalai Lama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Not only Buddhists but the whole world celebrates today." Said wangyal Lama.

"It is His Holiness' message of peace and happiness that we celebrate. There should be no kind of fighting the world needs happiness and peace. Nothing else, only this message we want to spread," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor