Tibetan delegation meets Dutch officials to discuss Tibet crisis

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 : A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, led by MP Yeshi Dolma and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, concluded a highly successful advocacy mission in the Netherlands on 10 December 2024, marking International Human Rights Day.

During the visit, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile MPs met with key officials from the Dutch Foreign Ministry, including Kim Peters, Senior Policy Officer for the China desk, and Mariska Meijerhof, Human Rights Policy Officer.

The hour-long meeting provided an opportunity to brief Dutch officials on the escalating human rights violations in Tibet, touching on critical issues such as China's ongoing repression in Tibet, the status of the Panchen Lama, and the future of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation.

The Dutch officials expressed strong interest and pledged their support for the Tibetan cause. They assured the MPs that Tibet-related issues would be included in future foreign policy discussions, emphasizing the importance of addressing the human rights abuses taking place in Tibet.

The Tibetan MP's visit aimed to draw international attention to Tibet's ongoing human rights crisis and call for stronger global action. The MPs arrived in Amsterdam on December 9, where local Tibetan community leaders, including Representative Rigzin Choedon of the Office of Tibet Brussels and former Director of the International Tibet Campaign Europe, Tsering Jampa warmly welcomed them.

On 10 December, the Tibetan delegation visited the Amnesty International office in Amsterdam to brief staff on the worsening human rights situation in Tibet. During the meeting, the MPs highlighted the crucial role of international organizations like Amnesty in defending human rights globally. They warned that without decisive action, such organizations risk being undermined by powerful states, including China, who may use them for political purposes.

MP Yeshi Dolma and Geshe Lobsang Phende also called for an independent fact-finding mission to Tibet, urging that it take place regardless of China's approval. The meeting was constructive, with Amnesty International representatives promising to raise Tibet-related issues in future discussions.

During the visit, a joint protest was held at Dam Square in Amsterdam to mark International Human Rights Day. Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, and Southern Mongolians, all of whom suffer under Chinese Communist rule, gathered to raise awareness of their shared struggles. The protest was marked by passionate speeches from the Tibetan MPs, the President of the Tibetan Association in the Netherlands, and Tsering Jampa.

Representatives from the Uyghur, Hong Kong, and Southern Mongolian communities also delivered speeches, condemning Chinese oppression and calling for global solidarity in the face of human rights abuses. The protest culminated in powerful chants and demonstrations against the Chinese Communist Party, demanding an end to the systematic violations of human rights.

The successful advocacy mission in the Netherlands is a significant step in raising global awareness about the human rights violations occurring in Tibet. Through their meetings with key officials and participation in the protest, the MPs reinforced the importance of continued international pressure on China to address its actions in Tibet.

