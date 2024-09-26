Tibetan leader sounds alarm on cultural identity threats from intensified Chinese policies

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Exiled Tibetan leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering has emphasised that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is making systematic efforts to suppress Tibetan identity, including shutting down cultural and religious centres.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the political leader of the Kashag (the executive branch of the Central Tibetan Administration), explained that these actions are part of a larger strategy to make Tibetan culture more Chinese and erase its unique heritage, according to a press release from the Central Tibetan Administration.

He also expressed concern about the government's recent change in terminology, using "Xizang" instead of "Tibet," which he believes is an attempt to distort Tibet's historical and cultural identity.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering made these remarks during his visit to the Sakya Tibetan Society Settlement in Puruwala as part of his tour of Tibetan communities in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

During his visit, Sikyong shared updates on the 16th Kashag's political and administrative work, focusing on the serious situation in Tibet under the CCP. He also spoke about the importance of the Tibetan plateau in global politics and reaffirmed the Kashag's commitment to the Middle Way Approach.

This approach aims for genuine autonomy for Tibet within China. He shared the Vision Paper, which outlines the Kashag's long-term goals and emphasises the need for ongoing international support for Tibetan rights.

After interacting with the community, Sikyong visited several local institutions, including the Sakya Magon Shedra and Sambhota Tibetan School. He then went to the Paonta Cholsum Tibetan Settlement, where he visited Shalu Monastery and continued to raise awareness about the challenging situation of Tibetan culture and religion under Chinese rule.

He also informed attendees about current projects, like digitising important documents and creating a Tibetan digital library, which are designed to strengthen the administration of the Tibetan community in exile.

Senior officials from the Central Tibetan Administration accompanied Sikyong during his visit, highlighting their commitment to supporting Tibetans living outside Tibet.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), often referred to as the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, is the political and administrative body representing the Tibetan community living outside Tibet, primarily in India.

Established in 1959 after the Dalai Lama fled to India following the Chinese invasion of Tibet, the CTA seeks to preserve Tibetan culture, promote the welfare of Tibetans in exile, and advocate for the rights and autonomy of the Tibetan people.

