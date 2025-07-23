Tibetan leader urges Tibetan youth abroad to uphold identity, advocate for freedom in Dharamshala session

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] July 23 : Tibetan leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering recently met with around 60 Tibetan students from abroad in Dharamshala, emphasising the importance of understanding their history and cultural identity.

He encouraged the youth to study Tibetan history and politics to effectively advocate for the Tibetan cause globally, stating that "hope is what we ultimately yearn for," as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on July 21, 2025.

Sikyong stressed that knowing their history is crucial for defending their identity and struggle in order to effectively advocate for the Tibetan cause on the global stage.

He urged students to support the Central Tibetan Administration's Middle Way Approach, a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

"Understanding our history is essential for defending our identity and struggle," he commented, as cited in the CTA report.

Sikyong called on Tibetan youth to actively participate in solidarity initiatives and advocacy efforts in their host countries. Sikyong emphasised the importance of youth involvement in preserving Tibetan heritage and advancing the freedom movement.

He credited the 14th Dalai Lama's tireless advocacy for the continued international recognition of the Tibetan issue.

"It is due to His Holiness's relentless advocacy that the Tibetan cause continues to receive global support. Now, it is our responsibility, especially for those of us in exile, to continue this advocacy in our respective host countries," he remarked.

He encouraged students to deepen their understanding of complex dynamics at play in global geopolitics and their implications for the Tibetan cause.

Among the students present were two distinct groups: one consisting of participants from Europe and the United States currently taking part in a month-long Cultural Immersion Summer Course at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, and another group from Belgium's Tibetan Language and Culture School, who are on a three-week educational tour of Dharamshala.

