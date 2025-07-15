Tibetan, Mongolian, Japanese communities unite in Gifu to celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th birthday

Gifu [Japan], July 15 : Mongol, Tibetan, and Japanese communities from across the Tokai region of Honshu Island gathered in the serene mountains of Gifu Prefecture to celebrate the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with joy, reverence, and cultural unity, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Office of Tibet, Japan.

The gathering took place at the scenic Mini Mongolia Camping Ground, where participants engaged in Sangsol, the traditional Tibetan incense-burning ceremony, offering sacred herbs and prayers for the long life and good health of His Holiness. A heartfelt rendition of the birthday song followed, along with the sharing of a birthday cake among the attendees.

Tsering Dorjee, President of Students for a Free Tibet (SFT), Japan, welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude to those who had travelled to Gifu to be part of this special day.

He read a message from Arya Tsewang Gyalpo, Representative of the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Japan and East Asia, in which Arya emphasised the deep spiritual and historical ties between Tibet and Mongolia. He urged the communities to study and preserve their histories, which are being distorted under the influence of the Chinese Communist Party regime. He highlighted the significance of the institution of the Dalai Lama and Jetsun Dhampa in promoting peace and prosperity globally.

Professor Yang Haiying of Shizuoka University and Southern Mongol Kuriltai representative Olhunud Daichin also addressed the gathering, speaking on the long-standing friendship and shared heritage between Tibetans and Mongols. They emphasised the need to safeguard their sacred religious and cultural traditions in a time of increasing threats to identity and heritage.

The Mongolian community constructed traditional Ger (Mongolian tents) to offer participants an immersive experience of Mongol hospitality. Cultural exchanges continued late into the evening, with traditional Tibetan circle dancing and karaoke performances of Tibetan, Mongolian, and Japanese songs, the CTA reported.

The event served as a vibrant testament to the resilience and unity of these communities in honouring the spiritual legacy of His Holiness and the bonds that unite their cultures.

