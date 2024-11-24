Tibetan monk living in exile transforms lives of slum children in India

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 24 : A Tibetan monk living in exile in India, Lobsang Jamyang ahs dedicated his life to empowering slum children through education. His organisation, Tong-Len Charitable Trust, founded in 2004 has transformed the lives of hundreds of children, who were either ragpickers or used to beg on the streets.

The Tong-Len Charitable Trust he started two decades ago with two UK volunteers, has made a significant change in the lives of those slum children, who now have become doctors, engineers and journalists. The Dalai Lama Trust also provides them every possible help.

Lobsang Jamyang, founder of the Tong-Len told ANI, "Initially in 2004, we tried to save the lives of slum children and provide them primary education. Gradually, they reached middle school and then high school. They are very talented and they reached college. They are capable of higher studies and we supported them. Some of them have now become doctor, engineers, many are doing nursing training. One of our students, Dr Pinki, is a great inspiration for many students. We are also supporting some students who want to get coaching for UPSC and some are preparing for allied services."

Mamta is preparing for SSC CGL exam and wants to do a government job. Speaking with ANI, she said, "I was one of the first ten students of Tong-Len when it was started in 2004. This institute has transformed many lives. If I would have not been here, then I would have got married because our community doesn't keep unmarried girls beyond the age of 18. My parents have faith now that their girl is capable of doing anything. I want to get a government job because as per my knowledge, no one from our community is in government sector and I want to bring this change for our community."

Pinki used to beg in the streets in her childhood but she has become a doctor now. Dr Pinki Haryan told ANI, " I have just completed my MBBS degree on July 24 and I am preparing for FMG exam and I am looking forward to passing this exam so that I can practise as a medical practitioner in India. The entire journey from 2004 to 2024 is quite challenging. The change is like from bottom to the high, not only in our education point of view but also in our lifestyle."

She added, "There is a change in our thinking. There is a change in every field. It was a big challenge for Guru Jamyang to convince and guide our parents and I am happy that our parents took the right decision at that time. Now many children from our community are appearing in competitive exams as they are capable of all this."

Lakshmi, a class 9 student, told ANI, "Many of the students of this organisation have achieved a successful life and they are inspiring all of us. Some are doctors, engineers and news reporters or some doing nursing training. We used to live in slums and there were no basic facilities like no food, no water but now there is a big change and we are living in a social house here."

Tong-Len was started in 2004 with just 10 children and at present, there are more than 340 students.

Tong- Len, which means 'Give and Take,' recently celebrated its 20th founding anniversary on November 19 in north Indian hill town Dharamshala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor